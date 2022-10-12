This letter is a wakeup call to all voters. Georgia is an example of how horrible politics can develop. Herschel Walker is running against Raphael Warnock. Rev. Warnock is a Christian, educated, experienced senator. Walker never graduated from the University of Georgia. He claims he did graduate. The stories about his four children from four different wives. The abortion issues. If this guy beats Warnock, he will be in control of Georgia's women's health care.
There is still time to support Warnock. Please consider donating to help Raphael Warnock stay in the Senate. An ignorant man shouldn't have power over the women of Georgia.
Jane Alberico
Rockingham
