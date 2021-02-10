I was encouraged by George Erdman’s brave letter (2/5/21) asking nationally syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts (“What Will It Take To Shock The GOP Back To Itself?” 2/1/21) not to give up on honest, morally upright Republicans as they try to take their party back from Trumpist pathology and insurrectionism.
Pitts himself praises the courage of Rep. Liz Cheney and her 10 Republican colleagues who voted for Trump’s second impeachment “to do what was so glaringly right.” On that same editorial page, conservative columnist Marc Thiessen likewise showed courage, supporting Cheney and calling out Trump and those Republican leaders who “spread the Big Lie — that the election was stolen and that Congress could overturn the result.” Republicans of courage, including our local political leaders, must stand up boldly to save the party from the poisonous cult of Trumpism.
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
