While attending the Salvation Army’s kettle during its Christmas in July drive with the Harrisonburg Lions club, I noticed how generous people were in their giving. Whatever they put in was usually folding money.
I contrasted this with my memory of my high school days during World War II, when people would usually contribute their “pocket change.” If the change was at least 35 cents, it amounted to the usual hourly wage of that period. With the runaway inflation of today, no wonder the Salvation Army has to have a July fundraising.
I wish to encourage everyone to support the Salvation Army. It is an unusual organization. It is one of the largest service organizations worldwide; and, it has remained free of any corruption of its paid employees and volunteers. It is a valuable community resource and an outstanding service organization worthy of our support.
Dr. Larry Roller
Mount Sidney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.