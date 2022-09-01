I grew up in rural Michigan, one of five children. We always had enough food, clothing and a warm home. But my father struggled each year to be sure each of us had a visit to the dentist. The idea of saving for college educations for us was as far beyond his abilities as planning a trip to the moon for each of us.
Thanks to scholarships, grants and low-interest loans, I was able to attend Eastern Mennonite High School and then Eastern Mennonite College (University). Later I was able to get my master's degree with tuition assistance and a monthly stipend while Ronald Reagan was president.
Later yet I earned my nurse practitioner degree from the University of Virginia. I have worked for many years as a nurse and nurse practitioner and continue to work and volunteer in these capacities. Without that help, I never would have been able to reach those educational goals or to provide the help I have given to others.
I strongly favor the loan forgiveness recently enacted. Education is astronomically more expensive now than it was when I was in school. These students are our next generation of teachers, nurses, social workers, etc. We need them to be there for us, our children and our grandchildren. Let's help them however we can.
Linda E. Miller
Harrisonburg
