The unanimous rejection by Republican senators of the House-passed Build Back Better (BBB) bill in their drive to deny President Biden any legislative successes not only denies Americans what they need, but also what they want. Consider the health provisions. We are paying too much for drugs. BBB would allow Medicare to negotiate the prices for certain drugs, require rebates for drug price increases in excess of inflation, limit the cost of insulin to $35 for a 30-day supply, and cap out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries at $2,000 per year, saving the government $297 billion.
Over 70% of American voters and 60% of Republicans favor Medicare drug negotiation. The bill would expand Medicaid funding for home health services for the elderly and disabled and cover hearing aids and services for Medicare beneficiaries. Over 80% of voters and 60% of Republicans support these provisions. BBB would offer subsidized health services for over 2 million poor Americans whose states refuse to expand Medicaid, prevent 400,000 Americans from losing insurance premium tax credits in 2023, and extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers.
Finally, the bill would allow the United States to join all other industrialized nations in providing paid leave for welcoming a new child, recovering from a serious illness, or caring for an ill family member, a provision favored by over 60% of American. It’s Republicans who are blocking these essential provisions, not just Joe Manchin. It’s time for them to support what’s right for Americans and pass BBB.
Timothy Jost
Rockingham
