Support the DN-R delivery person. The boys and girls, men and women who deliver the DN-R are often shortchanged. Our rural route delivery person is never seen. She gets up in the middle of the night, summer rain or winter mix, she delivers.
The spouse and I discussed what is a fair Christmas gift? That is really no gift at all; it’s an accumulation of all the weekly tips she had earned and didn’t get. I put myself in her place and mentally I’d quit in a week. It is hard, it is cold, hot, wet. I want my paper every day and when for some obscure reason it fails to show up, I complain.
Now is my turn to show my appreciation for what she goes through. Two dollars a week she’d get if weekly. She earned at least that.
Barbara Lampron
Rockingham County
Remember, they are doing a chosen or extra job that they get paid for but a small gift and/or card of appreciation should suffice.
