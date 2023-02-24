Let's Get Those DN-R Subscriptions Growing!
I first want to thank the new publisher and managing editor of the Daily News-Record for their valiant efforts to maintain, strengthen and grow the outreach and perspective of our local, valley paper. It is serving us well with the local news, sports, issues, advertisements, public notices and community affairs in a time of national distress for many smaller area newspapers. Thank you, DN-R folks. Keep on keeping on!
Second, I want to challenge everyone who is reading this brief letter to reach out to a neighbor or friend in the area who might for some reason not subscribe in print or online to the Daily News-Record. Subscriptions are the lifeblood of a local newspaper, and we need to support this very important media in our midst. Regardless of your position or politics, it is time to encourage each one of us to talk up and seek out subscribing folks for our local newspaper. Thank you, valley folks, and let’s get those new subscriptions flowing.
Andy Sale
Rockingham
