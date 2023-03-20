Russia, run by a criminal oligarchy, is a threat not just to Ukraine and Eastern Europe, but to everyone in the world who hopes to live under peace and the rule of law.
There are certain people printing letters in your paper, including Michael Feikema (16 Mar) who claim to be for peace, but who in reality are nothing more than Vladimir Putin apologists, peddling kremlin propaganda under the banner of peace. They would abuse the privilege of free speech to peddle terroristic threats about "World War 3" in repeating Russian talking points.
I have known Feikema a long time, as a friend. He has gone down a dark road of communistic Marxism. When I have presented evidence countering his views he dismisses it as "western propaganda."
It is distressing to think that anyone in the community might be fooled into supporting the war criminal Putin by the deceptive label of "peace."
Evan Knappenberger
Harrisonburg
OIF 05-07 Veteran
MAR, BA
Shenandoah for Ukraine
