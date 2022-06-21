Month after month we’ve seen a record number of illegal immigrants attempting to cross our southern border. Biden’s disastrous immigration policy and repeal of Trump-era protections have directly led to chaos at the border. Now, as if the current crisis wasn’t enough, the Biden administration is seeking to lift Title 42 policies put in place to restrict mass migration from areas with a high rate of COVID transmission. At this very moment, nearly 100,000 migrants are waiting in camps in Mexico for these restrictions to be lifted.
This deliberate undermining of our border security by Biden and the Democrats in unconscionable. Only a few Republicans appear to be taking this issue seriously. I was pleased to see that Sixth District congressman, Ben Cline, went to the border this week to visit the communities-- primarily Hispanic -- most heavily impacted by this disaster. Cline has also voted to build a border wall that we so clearly need.
That’s not the case from all Republicans, however. Rep. Cline’s “Republican” opponent in the June 21 primary has espoused support for granting amnesty for all illegal immigrants who have been here for more than five years. That’s right folks -- let's reward the criminals. To me this is an automatic disqualifier for public office and leads one to wonder, is Hale actually a Democrat plant? He seems more in line with their party’s disastrous policies than what the Republican Party stands for.
Donna Moser
Rockingham
