Is it really an attempt to suppress the right to vote by requiring a voter ID? We need photo ID's for travel, driving, purchasing alcohol and for entering government buildings.
A Rasmussen survey indicated that 80% of Americans supported a voter ID requirement, but that still leaves 20% that oppose it. Many of our leaders even support "mail-in" voting (as witnessed in many places last election 2020).
With mail-in voting, ballots are mailed to everyone, no need to request one. This opens the door to voter fraud. Absentee voting is different. The voter requests the ballot because they will be unable to vote at their election site for one reason or another.
In countries like Denmark, England and Spain, voters must show up in person and present a photo ID just to pick up their ballot to vote absentee. France banned absentee voting altogether. They had too many dead people messing up their election integrity! It's just common sense — one vote for one citizen with a photo ID in hand. It's not a difficult task to make sure everyone gets one in time for the next election. Let's start now. If you agree with me, contact an elected official and let them know how you feel. We can do this. It's not racist and it's not voter suppression.
Gail Frye
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.