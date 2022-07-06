America is a very diverse country, and the U.S. Supreme Court should reflect this diversity. All Americans should be concerned about the makeup of the Court, and this is especially true today when a majority of the sitting justices are Catholics. I have nothing against Catholics or Catholicism. All of my grandparents were Catholics, my parents were Catholics, and I attended Catholic primary and secondary schools. This background allows me to state with certainty that Catholics often have a very dogmatic and myopic view of the world.
The reason that all Americans should be concerned about the Catholic majority of justices on the current Supreme Court can be summarized by asking the following question. How would Americans feel about the makeup of our Supreme Court, if the majority of its justices were: Atheists, Buddhists, Hindus, Jews, Muslims, etc.? Nothing in the Constitution precludes this possibility. If we can recognize that it might not be acceptable or appropriate to have a majority of the justices on the Court being members of a particular non-Christian religion, it should also not be acceptable or appropriate to have a majority of the members of the Court belonging to a single Christian denomination.
JJ Leary
Fulks Run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.