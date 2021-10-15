Dr. Helsley’s letter “reflecting” on SVEC’s rate hike is opaque at best and misleading at worse.
Unlike the other cooperatives he mentioned, Ace Hardware, State Farm, REI and Land O’ Lakes, SVEC provides an essential service to its members, and in doing so the co-op enjoys state-sanctioned monopoly rights. Presumably, this right would compel the board of directors to be more inclusive regarding their member’s input. However, not only are we prohibited from attending their meetings, the published minutes of these meetings are “redacted” according to the attorney representing SVEC at the recent State Corporation Commission hearing. When management suggest a rate hike, the board merely rubber-stamps it, with no discussion of how it will affect the members, or if there are alternative ways to keep the co-op solvent.
He also failed to mention that the basic rate (hook-up) will go up 20% to $30 a month, and merely two years ago the basic rate went from $13+ to $25, an 81% hike. This will affect a members’ ability to keep their bills low by conservation, the use of energy efficient investments and rooftop solar.
Lastly, I have attended their town hall meetings. The callers are screened, their questions answered by management, not board members (our representatives) and there is no follow up questions or room for discussion.
Sally Newkirk
Mount Crawford
