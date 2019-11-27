First he withdrew us from the Paris climate agreement, tore children from their parents at our southern border, instigated a destructive trade war with China, betrayed the Kurdish allies who died fighting for us in Syria and withheld military aid from Ukraine to investigate a political rival. Now, in a lawsuit with New York state, President Trump admitted to misusing the charity funds in his foundation. In addition to purchasing an autographed Tim Tebow helmet and a $10,000 portrait of himself with those funds, he illegally diverted $2.8 million from a veterans fundraiser to his political campaign. A veterans fundraiser! The swamp is now a tsunami.
It’s hard to understand how anyone can be that cold and self-serving. It’s even harder to believe we may re-elect this man as our president next year. I’m reminded of the line from a Pete Seeger song: “Oh, when will they ever learn?”
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
Dear Robbie, it's obvious you have been drinking swamp water contaminated with TDS.
