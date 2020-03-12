It is reassuring that T&E Meats and the retailers that carry their products are getting the much-deserved publicity they need and rightly deserve. ("T&E Meats Helps Sustain Local Farms," Feb. 25.) Educating people about where to source locally grown meat is an enormous benefit to our community and a wider community of people increasingly concerned about where their food is coming from.
More and more Americans would rather buy locally sourced products to support their local businesses. According to the U.S. Small Business Association and the U.S. Department of Labor, on average, for every $100 spent at local businesses, $68 will stay in the community. Additionally, local businesses are better for the environment because they have a much smaller carbon footprint compared to national companies. Today we are better equipped with the means to source products that are produced ethically by companies whose goals align with their own such as T&E Meats.
Rebecca Adair
West Augusta
