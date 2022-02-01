Tax rate lower, well if they only need 56 per hundred then why are they leaving it at 70 per hundred? The assessments are way out of line so they should also come down! I go to the Outer Banks and you read that the assessments are high but the tax rate is in the 30 per hundred range and they have lots more of services than Rockingham County offers!
The county doesn't need that much money to waste! It's called wasteful at the cost of taxpayers. I get nothing other than sheriff and fire and rescue. I don't use sidewalks, go to parks, play golf, but I have to pay for the few that use these amenities. I, along with many residents that have been here all our lives, don't agree with your wasteful ways at our expense. Please come up with a different plan.
Buzzy Taylor
Broadway
