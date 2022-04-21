Now we know what a bottomless pit our City Council thinks the tax base is. In this time of overflowing coffers from funds received from the federal government, our city is soaking the taxpayer instead of applying some of those funds to the new school.
How can they justify an increase in the rate when the value of real estate has risen well over 10%? At what point do our elected officials say they have enough?
Kitty Urban
Harrisonburg
