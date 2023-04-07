As a resident in a community where families commonly choose to educate their children beyond the public school system, I am writing about the issue of parents paying for public schools in which their children are not enrolled. While I believe that public education is essential to ensuring a bright future for the next generation, I also believe that it is a family’s right to choose the type of education that is best for their child.
Unfortunately, for some families, their required contribution to public schools limits the resources available to them to educate their own children. For this reason, I believe it would be reasonable for there to be an income-tiered tax credit available for families who choose alternative education, particularly those in greater need.
I am not suggesting that we burden the community with the full cost of private and home education but that we lighten the burden of families that wish to educate their children outside of the public school system by providing them with a more equal opportunity to choose the education system of their choice.
Education is an essential piece of every child’s future and allowing each child to learn by the educational means best fit for their needs can make a world of difference in each child’s success as an adult. By implementing a tax credit for lower-income families, we can work together to provide an equal opportunity for all children to benefit from the educational system that is best suited to their needs.
Kaytlynn Hill
Rockingham
