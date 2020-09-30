Which candidate do you respect? Why?
Which candidate solicits and carefully considers the best advice available before acting?
Whose policies help people who have been left behind, meet urgent needs now and lay the groundwork for the future success of all Americans?
Which candidate provides new opportunities where jobs have been displaced or will be by expected change?
Which candidate stands for improved education in all American communities?
Which candidate stands for improving the health of all Americans?
Which candidate respectfully consults with allies?
Which candidate is committed to protecting human rights?
Which candidate is committed to protecting the environment?
If you are a person of faith, which candidate do you believe will be guided by the stories you know of what Jesus or Moses or Buddha or Dorothy Day or Sojourner Truth did? (Choose the person of faith whose actions inspire you.)
William Dent
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.