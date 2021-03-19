The American populace need to demand our governing body institute term limits on elected positions. The average age of the U.S. population is 38 years while the average age of the House is 58 and the Senate is 62. Many of the “older” members have been serving for over 30 years, McConnell 36-plus, and no longer identify with the population they serve.
As an older American, I am appalled by some of the “new” thinking from younger members and appreciate the balance of the older. However, this country has been shaped by the energies of brilliant minds that today can not get beyond the incumbents electoral advantage and thus turn elsewhere.
Term limits, two for the Senate, 12 years, and four for the House, eight years, with staggered elections would ensure continuity while bringing fresh ideas. Demand term limits.
Robert Evans
Broadway
