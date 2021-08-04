Terry McAuliffe releases new ag plan is the type of headline I would expect to read next to one that says George W. Bush has a thought. McAuliffe’s plan in full would increase the production of grains for beer, invest in something called smart farming as though all farming up to this point was dumb farming, and support new farmers and family farmers by streamlining Virginia’s bureaucracy. Congratulations on Terry McAuliffe and his advisers for literally spending five seconds on this plan.
A real plan would do the following: eliminate all rules and regulations over food products that are sold between the farmer and the consumer, eliminate all contracts in the state of Virginia that use a tournament system to determine how much farmers receive for their farm products, take all the money designated for the governor to bribe multinational companies and the film industry to do business in the state and give it in the form of direct payments to farmers.
If I want to bake a pie in my kitchen and sell it to a random stranger, there should be no bureaucrats, permits, or rules in the way of me doing that. Poultry farmers deserve justice for their hard work, not talk of exporting more chicken feet. All Virginia farmers deserve reparations for feeding an ungrateful state for all these years. Farmers need action, not more empty promises.
Tad Williams
Rockingham
