Since opening almost six months ago in the Friendly City, I wanted to take a minute to thank our many Texas Inn customers and re-introduce ourselves. It's been quite an adventure so far! Despite our best efforts to explain who we are and what we do, I feel like we've failed to connect. We're an old school diner, founded in 1935. We sell burgers, hot dogs, bowls of chili and lots of french fries. It's good, fast and cheap.
People can come to the Texas Inn and get a good meal for a good price and can get in-and-out in 20 minutes. Our most famous sandwich is a Cheesy Western. We sold 10,000 in Lynchburg last month, but only 700 in Harrisonburg. Apparently some folks we've met are disappointed that we don't have enough Vegan options and we don't take reservations and we don't have white table cloths. In other words, we're friendly, not fancy. It's a family business (my son works there PT while attending JMU) and we want to be a part of the Harrisonburg family too. We collect dry goods for the Food Bank and we joined the Chamber.
If you have any ideas on how we can do a better job connecting to the community, please let us know. email me dave@texasinn.com Thanks, Dave Saunders. www.TexasInn.com.
David Saunders
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.