I must respond to a letter of May 21, 2022 "Forgot To Thank President Biden" by Don Feliciano of Luray. Are you really serious that with our country quickly crumbling under Joe Biden's administration he should be praised and thanked for a park? Gas prices skyrocketing, food prices soaring, shortages of baby formulas, our borders being invaded, his government printing money nonstop and inflation rising and we need to thank him for a park!
I never heard one praise from a Democrat, no thanks for anything President Trump did while having a roaring economy, safer borders, energy independence, decent gas prices, no baby formula shortages, supply chain intact.
The whole crooked media, except for Fox News and a few others, never reported any good thing he did. In fact they spent every minute tearing him down and he still performed amazingly.
Perhaps, Mr. Feliciano, a more liberal leaning community would be better suited for you than the very Republican leaning Luray. Since gas prices continue to rise, hope that park is within walking distance for many to be able to enjoy. The only thing Joe Biden has done well sir is the blame game, that he has perfected. Our country and the leaders we have needs much prayer, God bless America and Make America Great Again (MAGA).
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
