Cecil Gilkerson was like a father to me. He will always have a special place in my heart. Cecil, Jack Fravel, Hank Fravel and Bobby Furr did more for the youth in Harrisonburg than anybody ever has.
In 1962, Cecil signed me up to play midget league football. That was the most fun I ever had playing youth sports.
Cecil, I want to thank you for everything that you did for me.
Alan Logan
Harrisonburg
