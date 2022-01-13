"I'm Talking About The Man In The Mirror."
America, our police department in Harrisonburg was touched by an angel, Lt. Leon Byrd. To Ms. Ce Cee Hawkins, Lt. Byrd is smiling down on you for the love, remembrance and happiness you have bestowed upon him in retaliation for the good deed Lt. Byrd extended to help you turn your life around. You have come forward to seek the long-awaited help by his co-workers and the city he served so eloquently with equality and justice for all; to clean his gravesite and replace his marker.
"When you see something — say something."
Ms. Hawkins, thank you for your courage in honoring this dedicated, unbiased, and honorable fallen officer. May all of our officers and the entire legal system nationwide follow examples of the way Lt. Byrd lived his life on and off of his demanding job.
Thanks again to the James Madison University geophysics professor for his honesty regarding cognizant discrepancies in record-keeping of African American cemeteries, making it very difficult to identify their remains compared to other cemeteries. Lt. Byrd, you are the epitome of what all law enforcement personnel should demonstrate all over the world. May God bless you. RIP — as we follow the Golden Rule.
Yes, Michael Jackson's song is appropriate.
Marian (Guy) Stuart
Chester
