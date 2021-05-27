Although I expect my local newspaper to report both good news and bad news, I am glad to see that our local publication has been featuring mainly the positive happenings in our community. I love to read about people helping their neighbors, local businesses adjusting to the problems of the day, students achieving their goals, and praise for other community involvements.
Perhaps my impressions come from having been a teacher who loved my chosen profession. I enjoyed working with students, keeping them involved with challenging projects. I focused on rewarding them for their good work rather than focusing on punishing bad behavior. Now, I live with fond memories of those days.
Thank you, editors of the DN-R, for providing us with so much good news while still dealing with the negative things that need to be reported.
Ruby S. Lehman
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.