The Elkton Seventh-day Adventist Church would like to thank the Elkton community for its support in our recent food drive for Elkton Area United Services. What a blessing you are and will be to EAUS and to those whom they will be serving.
Hope each of you have a blessed holiday season.
“Now may the Lord of peace Himself give you peace always in every way. The Lord be with you all.” — II Thessalonians 3:16
Chris Meadows
Luray
