Many thanks to the Daily News-Record and to David Driver for their recent kind words regarding the passing of Dr. Walter Green. He served Harrisonburg High School and the City of Harrisonburg faithfully for well over 50 years, and his efforts and accomplishments as noted in the article are to be commended.
Mention should be made of another accolade honoring Dr. Green. In the fall of 2008, he was honored by being named to the Harrisonburg High School athletic Hall of Fame. He was one of 21 Blue Streak legends in this inaugural class, and his presence therein is well deserved.
Victor Smith Rockingham
