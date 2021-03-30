I am writing in response to the article titled Produce of Passion, published in your newspaper on March 23, 2021. I loved reading about how Joseph Ulmer’s farm came to be such a great place for the community. Having been to Overlook Produce, it was inspiring to see the story of a man who felt as if he could not fulfill his dreams of farming for a living. In today’s modern society, local farming is rapidly declining as an industry because of new innovative technology that is used by huge international corporations. Hearing Ulmer’s story is truly inspiring. Being able to buy locally allows people to track where their goods come from. This is important to ensure that we buy products that are ethically produced. It also allows the community to know what is happening in the area as a whole.
Thank you so much for such a great article!
Nicholas Crabtree
Harrisonburg
