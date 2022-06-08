Kudos to the Daily News Record for its June 6 lead editorial commemorating D-Day as "A Day To Remember" and for its June 4 front-page story on Dynamic Aviation's local DC-3 flyover that was organized to remember the 78th anniversary of the landings in Normandy. The sacrifices of everyday Americans who went into the training, planning, preparations and eventual invasion of Nazi-occupied France should long be remembered of how brave men left the comforts of home to risk their lives for freedom and a greater cause. The D-Day Memorial in Bedford and the 29th Division Museum in Verona are only a short drive away for most readers and should be visited regularly to perpetuate the memories and accomplishments of all who were a part of the events on June 6, 1944. Thanks to the DN-R for your coverage of D-Day and to Dynamic Aviation for remembering our veterans.
Jeff Bolander
McGaheysville
