In early January of this year, my wife and I were heading south, as we Canadian snowbirds do. For the first time ever, we stopped for the night in the town of Harrisonburg, Va.
Our story that night was highlighted by a stunning act of kindness and goodwill.
Attempting to pay for our meal and drinks, the cashier told us “it has been taken care of.” We were left speechless. Whether this, an act of kindness by one of the patrons of the El Charro on East Market Street, or as a goodwill act by the management, we will never know. Whichever it was, it left a warm and lasting impression, which will stay with us forever.
This act shows the good side of the people of America. Something that isn’t spoken of enough.
Your neighbors from the north.
John and June King
Ontario, Canada
