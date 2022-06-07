A shout out to Dynamic Aviation for the DC3 flyover Monday to honor D-day. Standing in an open space as they flew directly overhead was inspiring. The throbbing sound of the engines heard long before the planes were visible and the shadow of the planes as they passed through the sunlight, made me think of the awe-inducing anticipation hundreds filling the sky must have produced. Thank you to Dynamic Aviation and our veterans for the freedom to remember, to discuss and to believe we can be better. Looking at the past should help us navigate the future if we remember the devastation of hate and violence.
Robert Evans
Broadway
