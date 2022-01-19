Mrs. Chester, I appreciate your letter (DN-R, Jan. 13). I know law enforcement officers inspire every day.
It meant the world to me what the Harrisonburg Police Department did for Leon. It felt good to, in a way, give back to Lt. Leon Byrd, not just myself, but for the many, many people who've expressed good memories of him always being kind, helpful and strong in his faith. What those gentleman did clearing the cemetery shows the example of the fine people we're lucky enough to have serving the community. I'm always appreciative of their services, and grateful.
Ceecee Hawkins
Broadway
