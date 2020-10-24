On behalf of the university community, we are beyond grateful for the health and safety of all of the individuals who experienced such a tragic situation within our community on Saturday morning.
The bravery and commitment from the JMU Army ROTC students and the support they provided to one another during such an unfathomable situation is humbling. I am proud to have these students representing not only the Army ROTC program, but also James Madison University.
My sincere gratitude goes to the members of the community who sprang into action. The first responders throughout the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County communities rushed to the scene to face the unknown, as they do every single day. These heroes selflessly risked their lives to help others during the crisis.
The local public safety community surrounds campus and supports us regardless of the time of day, class schedules or winter breaks. Your work on Saturday reminded us of that commitment.
On behalf of the James Madison University community, we support you. We are appreciative of the jobs you do to keep us all safe.
With the utmost gratitude and thanks,
Jonathan R. Alger
President
James Madison University
