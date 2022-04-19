Thanks goes to Gov. Youngkin and the 140 members of the Virginia General Assembly who voted unanimously to protect dogs and cats bred for experimentation in our state. House Bill 523 was signed. Our governor also signed four other bills to protect animals bred solely for experimentation purposes.
Envigo is a worldwide company with a very large beagle breeding facility in Cumberland County The facility had many animal welfare violations over the years at their beagle puppy mill. These violations had been overlooked for a long time. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and animal control did not do their responsibility, obligation, and duty towards these hundreds of beagles.
We are very thankful to Gov. Youngkin and the animal welfare groups who stepped up to open the eyes of Virginia citizens and legislators.
The five “beagle bills” Youngkin signed will restrict some breeders with many animal welfare violations records from engaging in future sales, and increase state oversight over facilities that breed animals for research purposes.
There is more work to be done. This is a good start.
For more information Google VA HB 1350, 87,88 and 90
Susan Mansfield
Mount Crawford
