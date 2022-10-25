I appreciated the wonderful article Jillian Lynch wrote about the continuing efforts of the Harrisonburg Police Department for honoring Lt. Leon Byrd. Not only did they and Hartman Memorial provide him a beautiful monument, but Lt. Charles Grubb is continuing to honor the forgotten cemetery Leon was buried in, and all those interred there. First, the huge efforts him, Capt. Scott Drugo and others to clear it out, to the Honor Guard reveal of Leon's new headstone. They have plans for a fence and gate, getting it added to the historical register, and got with a local church group to keep it maintained. Leon's niece and nephew were there during the unveiling. It meant so much to give them Leon's funeral marker to keep.
I also want to thank JMU Archeological Department for their efforts finding an additional 35 unmarked graves. These grounds hold so many loved ones lost to history.
Over the last 15 years, it got harder to find Leon's grave, and during those visits it broke my heart how this place was disappearing in time. I'd leave wishing deeply something could be done to change all that.
And now that came true! Not just honoring someone who impacted my life with a beautiful headstone, but the sacred ground he shares of a forgotten community. Thank you to everyone who made this amazing feat possible. Thank you.
Cecee Hawkins
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.