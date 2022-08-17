Thank you, Mr President
For gas prices going down by 25% and still falling.
For creating and holding together a united stance with many other nations against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
For sending high-quality military armaments to the Ukrainian government in defense of the Russian invasion.
For speaking out against the gun violence seen and felt in our country, our cities, our schools and marketplaces.
For speaking out against the constraints on reproductive rights and contraceptive privileges for women and families in our country.
For providing health care and vaccines against COVID, so that no one in our country should die or be hospitalized from this plague with properly administered shot therapy.
For keeping us informed about the economic challenges from our own inflated desires within a post-pandemic supply chain struggle.
For proposing inflation controlling programs.
For providing a federal government administration with integrity and honesty as a protection to our democratic system.
For addressing the immigration issues of our country with compassion within the constraints and prerogatives of our federal law.
For being a compassionate voice for public health care administration and cost in our country.
For speaking for the working people of our country, in agriculture and industrial places, who are often overshadowed politically by the 1% wealthy voices.
For speaking out forcefully for the urgent needs to confront climate change.
For providing the funds for a strong infrastructure renovation.
For providing the first legislation in 30 years for gun control.
Thank you, Mr. President.
Rev. Andy Sale Sr.
Rockingham
(1) comment
Goodness, Mr. Sales!! You went straight from a spinning rod to a trotline -- a long, long trotline!! [ohmy][beam][beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.