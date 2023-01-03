Thank You, Mrs. Hawkins
Thank you again, Mrs. Hawkins, for inspiring Lt. Byrd's co-workers to unveil a memorial for a compassionate officer such as Lt. Byrd, who dedicated his life for twenty-some years of helping those unable to help themselves as an unbiased officer. Having expired in 2007, 13 years later Mrs. Hawkins, you have worked tirelessly to make it happen.
Hope you enjoyed a very Merry Christmas and wishes for a wonderful and long life of happiness.
God bless you,
Marian "Guy" Stuart
Chester, Va.
