I have read with interest the recent articles in the Daily News-Record in regards to the challenges in administration at Sentara RMH.
Having just concluded a one-week unexpected in-patient stay at RMH, I can truly say that whatever is happening in administration is certainly not finding its way into patient care. I have much to be thankful for due to the wonderful care I received while a patient there. Many times I felt like I was the only patient the staff was caring for. I will always remember the kind words asked of me by many of my nurses when they turned to leave my room. Looking at me they would say “Is there anything else I can do for you?” There was never a shortage of care for me.
Thank you to the nursing staff at Sentara RMH.
James W. Musser
Harrisonburg
