There is a hidden gem in Harrisonburg that I would like to acknowledge. Thank you to Sentara RMH for my recent hip replacement. From Dr. Kime at Hess Orthopedics, to the PAs and all the nurses in the ortho-joint center, to physical therapist Nikki (20 thank yous), I have nothing but the highest respect and praise for the job you do.
The process for surgical patients is set up to help the patient recover successfully, and I am well on my way. I’ll be back in a couple of years to replace my left hip and I know where that procedure will be taking place. Thank You!
Thomas “Woody” Woodall
Luray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.