I was able to come home from Sentara RMH on New Year’s Eve 2022 after being admitted for four days of tests and procedures that diagnosed my problems and helped me recover.
I want to thank the doctors and staff for their professional, compassionate care and for treating me like a real person instead of just a number. From admitting me in the ER to the discharge procedures and the wheelchair ride to our car to leave, my husband and I were treated with respect and friendliness.
Even though they were very busy with many patients and the fact that three different sets of doctors were working on my case, they all worked so well together to coordinate my care.
As a community, we all need to get behind “our hospital” here in Harrisonburg and do all we can to keep it running well. We need to support our doctors and staff to continue recruiting and keeping the best.
It is so important to have a hospital in our area, so we don’t have to travel long distances for care, especially in emergency situations. We want a hospital that loves this community as much as we do and knows our citizens, culture, and values.
We need good health care in the Shenandoah Valley, and Sentara RMH needs our help and support. Let’s start the New Year 2023 by doing just that.
Becky Ruckman
Rockingham County resident and very thankful Sentara RMH patient
I too have had medical stays and procedures performed at both Sentara RMH and Augusta Health and experienced excellent professional care from the personnel.
