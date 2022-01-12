This is in response to the editorial regarding shoveling snowy sidewalks (DN-R, Jan. 6). Thank you for suggesting that we help those who are not able to shovel their own driveway and sidewalk. We especially want to thank our wonderful neighbors on Dogwood Drive in Bridgewater for removing our snow on Jan. 3. They not only shovel snow, but cut grass and will do anything they can to lend a helping hand. We sincerely thank and appreciate all them very much.
Carolyn Seilhamer
Bridgewater
