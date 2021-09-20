I am a member of the Heritage Oaks golf club and would like to thank the maintenance people, the ground keepers and the pro shop staff for their work of making the city golf course a pleasure to play. The fairways and the greens are pristine. The ground keepers manage to keep the course in great condition without hindering play. The city and surrounding areas are fortunate to have such a nice place to enjoy a round of golf.
Thanks again to all those that make this possible.
Ivan Stadler
Rockingham
