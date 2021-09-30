A big thank you to all in our community who are helping to get persons out of our local jails!
Here in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and other areas of the Shenandoah Valley, way too many members of our community are being held prisoner. By some calculations, our rates of incarceration are twice the national average, and at least half of those being held prisoner are no danger to society.
Some officials seem to have a perverse incentive to hold more and more persons prisoner, but some are fighting that trend and many ordinary community members are helping to get folks released by paying bail, by providing legal assistance, and by insisting that nonviolent so-called offenses be addressed far away from law enforcement.
Thank you to all who nurture mutual care in our communities and fight against incarceration!
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham
