I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway and the amazing staff at the COVID vaccine site at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. What a well-organized, friendly and professional experience. Thank you for all that you do for our community.
Dr. Jayne S. Rynar
Port Republic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.