As we witness discord and turmoil in the world through the daily news, I want to recognize the kindness that I experienced this week at a Starbucks drive-thru in Harrisonburg. In between doctors’ appointments for my elderly aunt, we stopped to have coffee and a snack in our car due to her mobility issues, as she depends on a wheelchair.
I was astonished when the cashier told me that the individual in front of us had already paid our bill. The car had left the area and I did not have the opportunity to thank him or her for this kind gesture and what it meant for us, lightening up our day.
This is not about the dollar amount paid, but about the kindhearted gesture. I pray that many blessings be returned manifold to this kind soul. To paraphrase Dolly Parton, you cannot change the world, but you can change the world around you.
Christina Rosas
Broadway
