I would like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Harrisonburg and the surrounding area for allowing me to serve you. It has been a pleasure working for the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department at the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center for the last 34 years.
The community has given me so much more than I could have ever expected. I met my wonderful wife, my instant family, made many great friendships and met so many interesting people along the way. Thanks to the thousands of wonderful children who attended our programs. My life has been forever changed for the better.
Again, THANK YOU!
Bill Rule
Grottoes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.