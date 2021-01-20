I am thankful for the 126 legislators, including our representative, Ben Cline, who stood up for election integrity by signing a “friend of the court” brief asking the Supreme Court to consider a case addressing the constitutionality of election procedures in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Even if the courts determine that state and federal laws were followed, the American people would be well served by a thorough investigation and display of evidence before the highest court in the land. President Trump appealed to the courts for redress, as is his constitutional right, and the left is calling it “treason.” They call attempts to ensure only legal votes are counted “overturning the election.” When the use of constitutional mechanisms to reassure the American public that their voice was truly heard is met with howling outrage, you really get a sense of what they think of our republican institutions
Donna Moser
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.