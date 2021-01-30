I certainly took notice of recent articles about Sentara RMH. One comment that caught my eye was “The current hospital is unrecognizable." Growing up here when I needed care, it meant countless trips over the mountain. This past year my family spent significant time in the hospital and never felt better taken care of. Change and losing good doctors is hard, but I believe the quality of care is as good as it has ever been.
The last six years I served on the RMH Foundation Board, I have seen how leaders care for the Sentara RMH team and how hard they work to bring top quality care to the Valley. They are not perfect, but they do care and innovating things are happening at our local hospital.
I’m so thankful for the care we’ve received and thankful for how the future looks.
Thomas Rea
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.