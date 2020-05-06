I am tremendously grateful to the essential workers who grow and process our food, who staff our grocery and drug stores, who care for us when we are sick, who deliver to us our mail and packages, and who work in all of the essential services we have too long taken for granted.
All of the essential workers upon whom our whole society depends -- from United States Postal Service workers to hospital nurses -- deserve protective equipment, hazard pay, job and medical security, and strong union support. No essential worker should ever have to wonder how to get those things! Those who work in agriculture and food processing plants are particularly deserving of protective measures and gear, much higher pay, powerful unionization, safe housing, medical care, and community support of all sorts.
The owners and managers of the food processing plants in our area ignore the workers' needs and demands to their own peril. All of us in society would be safer if all of the essential workers would receive, immediately, everything they need.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham
