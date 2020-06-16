At this time in our history I am thankful that the president is Donald Trump and not Hillary Clinton, or for that matter, not a Democrat. Just look at the condition the Democrat-run states are in. Look how their leaders have allowed innocent people in their states to be overrun with violence and destruction of their businesses and livelihoods.
This is a preview of what we can expect from a socialist-run government, or in other words, today's Democratic Party. The media in this country cannot be trusted to report the truth. They appear to be part of the corruption, and it's amazing to hear every reporter, on different networks, use the exact same dialogue and verbiage day after day on every story they report. Reminds me of a programmed robot.
A grave mistake will be made in November if we don't re-elect Trump. Pray for Peace.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
Excellent letter Betty. You are absolutely correct. The Demokkkrat party is an anti-American, anti-Christian, evil party, filled with racists and baby killers. If our nation is to survive, this party needs to be de-funded and destroyed.
